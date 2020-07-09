New ‘build-your-own taco’ restaurant opens Thursday in Miami Valley

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – You will now have a new spot to try for your next taco outing. Condado Tacos will open its first Dayton location at The Greene Town Center on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m.

The Columbus-based taco restaurant said in a release during Condado’s grand opening celebration at The Greene, guests can enjoy a free taco with purchase, as well as half-priced house margaritas all day. In addition, guests who post their taco photo to Instagram with #condadothegreene will also be entered to win one of 25 $100 gift cards.

Seating on opening day will be on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations required inside the restaurant or on the patio. Condado Tacos said it is following all Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for restaurants including masks required for employees, tables placed six feet apart, handwashing and all cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

“We’re so excited to bring Condado to the Dayton area,” said Joe Kahn, founder and CEO of Condado. “This is such a vibrant, energetic community, and we look forward to being part of the Miami Valley as the place to grab tacos and drinks with your buds for many more years to come.”

Condado celebrates all of the communities they join by working with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique murals – floor to ceiling. Condado at The Greene was no exception and showcases invention-themed artwork created by 10 local artists. During their visits, guests can enjoy a celebration of history, inventions and tacos all in one, as they relax and dine next to vibrant artwork that pays homage to innovations with Dayton roots, including powered aviation and motion picture film.

Condado at The Greene will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about the new location, please visit, http://www.condadotacos.com/thegreene/.

Since its opening in 2014, the business has added locations in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Detroit.

Condado Tacos specializes in creating unique tacos, guacamole, tequila, and margaritas at affordable prices. They offer salsas, toppings, proteins, and tortilla chips all made from scratch.