DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new bakery will soon be opening its doors in Fairborn, bringing new life to the former Gigi’s Cupcakes location.

After closing at the beginning of June, the former Gigi’s Cupcakes, located at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway, Suite 200, will open with a new owner and name: Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts.

The bakery is scheduled to hold its grand opening celebration Friday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a 5% discount for all military, veterans and first responders, according to a release.

Menu items include cupcakes, brownies, cookies, cakes, cake pops and more. They will also offer a selection of greeting cards and gifts.

“I started Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts as a tribute to all of the wonderful mamaws out there,” Mendy Williams, owner of Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts, said. “My grandkids love when I bake for them, and I wanted to give that same feeling to those who walk through our doors.”

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. More information about the bakery can be found here.