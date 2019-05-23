New art business opens in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Artsy Mind, a new art business, opened in Centerville Thursday.

The business offers art classes for both children and adults focusing on techniques and mediums ranging from graphite pencils, watercolor, colored pencils, oil and pastels.

Owner Lana Gurieva said, “At the Artsy Mind Arts School, we want to build an environment where everyone, regardless of skill level and personal goals, can enjoy the process of creating art.”

Gurieva says her only rule is to have fun.

The business is located at 69B S. Main St.

Learn more about Artsy Mind by clicking here.

