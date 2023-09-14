DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new housing project is coming to Trotwood.

A $15.5 million apartment community will replace housing lost in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. The 63-unit complex will be located at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

The project is made possible through Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds, with County Corp and the Oberer Companies leading the effort.

County Corp said this is a small, yet important step to try and bring people back to Trotwood, who were forced out by the tornadoes.

“The city, to my understanding, is still hundreds of housing units below where they were when the tornadoes hit,” Steve Naas, president of County Corp, said.

Construction is set to begin in March of 2024 and expected to last 15 months.