New Air Force Museum exhibit honors military dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has opened its newest exhibit honoring military dogs. It’s called “Canine Warriors – Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You.”

The showcase features stories of dogs and the sacrifices they made during their service. Service dog training was also available with the help of area nonprofit 4 Paws for Ability.

“The Wounded Warrior Dogs Project began as an allegory to represent their human counterparts in battle, our wounded veterans who are coming home with extensive injuries. A way of bringing this to the forefront was to create these animal allegories,” said exhibit creator Jim Mellick.

The last day to see the display is January 31.