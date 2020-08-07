New air filtration system in Montgomery County courts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court adopted new safety protocols and invested in keeping its facilities clean. This includes the purchase of seven Aerobiotix machines.

The machines were purchased with CARES Act funding and will be used daily to clean the air.

Aerobiotix machines were developed by a local doctor and are manufactured in Miamisburg.

“When we tested this thing against test viruses, basically any virus that entered that chamber did not survive the trip. Then it goes through another filter process and back into the room. A room this size, it will exchange the room air a couple times an hour,” said Dr. David Kirschman.

The machines are used in surgical centers across the country in addition to mask-wearing, increased cleaning, and social distancing measures.