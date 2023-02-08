DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A hardware store with a familiar name is scheduled to be opening in a busy Centerville shopping center in mid-February.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, formerly Handyman Ace Hardware, has chosen to open their newest location at 251 East Alex Bell Road in Centerville. A post on social media says the hardware store at Cross Pointe Shopping Center is expected to open to the public on Friday, Feb. 17.

The new store is taking over the vacant space left behind by A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts. The craft retailer announced back in November 2019 all stores would permanently close, amid the company purchase by Michaels. The site has sat vacant since the closure of A.C. Moore.

When the store opens, it will be the first Ohio location Rocky’s will have opened in the state, as the company says it is transitioning all of the Handyman Ace Hardware locations over to the Rocky’s brand.

2 NEWS obtained documents from the city of Centerville, which show the location is expected to carry products for crafting, lawn and garden, painting and more. Carhartt apparel will also be sold at the new location, documents show.

Ace Hardware has 10 locations across the Dayton area and multiple locations in 8 other states.

2 NEWS has reached out to Rocky’s Ace Hardware corporate office for comment on staffing numbers for the new location and potential plans for future locations in the area, but are waiting to hear back.