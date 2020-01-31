New AC Hotel to be built in Downtown Dayton

Rendering of new AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Dayton (Crawford Hoying)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new upscale hotel will be built in Downtown Dayton, according to Crawford Hoying.

The real estate development company announced that it is building a new AC Hotel by Marriott in the Water Street District, located at 418 E. 1st Street in Downtown Dayton. The new hotel will be adjacent to Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the City of Dayton in bringing this upscale hotel to the area,” Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying, said. “The AC will be a perfect complement to the other uses in Water Street District, offering a much-needed lifestyle hotel option to a growing district populated with office users, residents and visitors.”

The new AC Hotel will include a lounge, media library, fitness center, flexible meeting spaces, and a 6,100 square foot rooftop restaurant and bar with views of downtown Dayton, the riverfront, and Day Air Ballpark. The rooftop will also include an area for private events and a private outdoor terrace.

Construction is set to begin in March of 2020 with an estimated opening of late 2021.