Network issues causing headaches for some Fifth Third customers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several customers are reporting issues with their Fifth Third Bank service.

The bank reported that they were experiencing “an issue with our network” around 1:35 pm, though customers say they have been having issues since the morning.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore our service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted Friday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time when service will be restored.

