Netflix, Victoria Theatre host special screening of ‘American Factory’

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Netflix and the Victoria Theatre hosted a special screening of “American Factory” on Monday night. The new film chronicles the clash of cultures when Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao moved into the former GM plant in Moraine.

Directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar are from the Dayton area, and wanted this audience to see it first.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this film home to Dayton, Ohio. Right now, we are so proud to be from Dayton, even more than ever. It’s very meaningful to have a thousand people come and gather in downtown Dayton on a weeknight,” Bognar said.

“American Factory” debuts on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday. It will also show at The Neon and Little Art Theatre as well.

