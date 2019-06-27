Netflix sets release date for documentary on Fuyao plant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A documentary made by local filmmakers will soon be coming to Netflix.

“American Factory” will be released globally on Netflix and in select theaters on August 21.

The film, by award-winning directors Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert, tells the story of the clash of cultures when Chinese-based Fuyao moved into the old GM plant in Moraine.

This is also the first title to be released by Higher Ground Productions, formed by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

“We are honored and thrilled that Netflix and Higher Ground are teaming up to bring ‘American Factory’ to the world. Their energy and enthusiasm is infectious. We’re excited about the national and global conversations we believe this film can spark,” said Director Julia Reichert and Director/Producer Steven Bognar.

Netflix acquired “American Factory” from Participant Media out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary.