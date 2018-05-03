NELSD proposes bond to build new schools

Springfield, Ohio (WDTN)- The Northeastern Local School District is again asking voters for more money through a bond issue. The bond would fund the construction of two new pre-school through 12th-grade schools.

The state is paying for a portion of the project but taxpayers are still left to cover close to $80 million. If voters approve the bond, the owner of a $200,000 home will pay an additional $600 a year in taxes.

Superintendent John Kronour said the district’s current facilities are quickly deteriorating. He said schools lack security, have infrastructure issues as well as handicap accessibility.

Voters rejected a similar ballot issue in November. For the last ten years, voters have rejected other similar proposals.

Kronour said the rising cost to maintain schools is growing so the time to for new schools is now. “I think investing in students and investing in the future is money well spent. I’m a taxpayer here in the district and I don’t like paying taxes any more than anyone else,” he said.

If voters say no to this bond, the district has plans to consolidate some of their aging schools. Below is that plan:

close Rolling Hills Elementary

utilize South Vienna and Northridge as preschool through 5th-grade elementary buildings

send all 6th through 8th-grade students to Kenton Ridge

send all 9th through 12th-grade students to Northeastern High School

If the bond is approved, several schools will be demolished with the new ones completed by 2021. Below is information for the Northeast Local School District website:

Kenton Ridge High School / South Vienna Elementary / Middle School . The buildings will be demolished and the sites will be retained by the District since the property will be needed to support the new K-12s at these locations.

Northeastern High School. The building will be demolished and the site will be retained by the District to serve the Athletic purposes for the K-12 at South Vienna.

Northridge Elementary / Middle School. The building will be demolished and the site would have excellent potential for development into single family residential homes. If the Board makes this decision then the property would be sold to a Developer.

Rolling Hills Elementary School. While no decisions have been made yet, this building could be partially demolished and reused as a Central Office.

