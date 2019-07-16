Neil Armstrong: ‘First Man’ remembered differently from Hollywood, media myths

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – John Zwez knew what he wanted to be during a Sunday picnic with friends and family.

The 9-year-old Wapakoneta student was hanging around a picnic table while his mom and dad had small talk with Steve and Viola Armstrong – the parents of Neil Armstrong, at the time a civilian test pilot.

Steve and Viola began discussing the concerns they had for son Neil – he had just began a new job flying an airplane called the X-15.

“It was the first time anything perked my ears up as an inquisitive child,” Zwez said.

Zwez grew to 6-foot-5 – five inches over the maximum height limit for astronauts. So his dream of joining the space race was out. Instead he went to Louisville and attended an electronics college.

“The recruiter showed me a photo of one of their graduates working on a Gemini spacecraft, and I was sold,” Zwez said.

Two and a half years later, he wasn’t working on electronics. He was installing the first displays in the Armstrong museum. He was the first director.

For 30 years, he collected stories about Neil, and helped preserve the Armstrong’s place among America’s heroes.

Here's some of Armstrong's story, outside the capsules and in Ohio.































Armstrong’s mobile childhood

Neil Armstrong’s childhood was spent moving. He was born in a barn, just outside a farm house southwest of Wapakoneta. His mother was going to the barn when she went into labor. Neil was born right where she was at, in the barn.

The family eventually moved to St. Marys, and attended church at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. This is where Zwez’s family also attended.

Steve Armstrong worked for the state auditor, and often moved. The family was located in northern Ohio for a while, where Neil took his first airpline ride in a Ford Tri-Motor. He also saw the Cleveland Air Races that were held on Lake Erie. Due to safety factors, these races were later moved to Nevada, but not before making a lifelong impression on Neil.

When he move back to Wapakoneta, he got his pilot’s license at Port Kaneta, a small grass runway that had a couple hangers and couple planes. He had his pilots license before he had his drivers license.

Typical childhood for a brilliant kid

Zwez said Armstrong’s upringing was pretty normal. He performed with a music group locally, but in his high school math classes, teachers began to see the brilliance of their student. He quickly outpaced the classes and the ability of his teachers to keep up.

Myths about Armstrong’s anti-social personality

Zwez said Armstrong was quiet, and went out of his way to receive attention, but he was also friendly and very personable, especially in a one-on-one setting.

During the 10th anniversary of the moon landing, Armstrong returned to Wapakoneta and asked Zwez what he needed him to do. Zwez had three options for him, but knew what he picked – there was an air show at the local New Knoxville airport.

“He said, ‘That sounds interesting,” Zwez said. “We went down there and had a full escort by the Sheriff.

“Neil just loved it. He even got out, did some announcing for the air show and talked about the various planes flying, giving the audience details.”

Armstrong’s sons said he had a sharp and dry sense of humor, which he showcased around friends.

College and the Korean War

Armsrong went to Purdue University, where he pursued engineering. He was also a pilot in the Navy, which helped pay for his school. During the Korean War, Armstrong went overseas and flew the F9F-2 Panther, one of the Navy’s first jet aircraft.

According to author Jim Hansen, author of Armstrong’s only official biograhy “First Man,” Armstrong flew with Fighter Squadron 51.

The North Korans would often leave wiring up to ensnare low-flying aircraft. Armstrong was caught and lost six feet off his wing, but managed to fly back to South Korea parachute out over a Marine occuppied base.

Armstrong’s unshaken, cool demenaor made an impact on his flight commanders. he flew 78 combat missions in North Korea.

Death of two-year-old daughter Karen left Armstrong devastated

More than the moon landing or any other event in his life, the moment that shaped him and shook him was the death of his daughter Karen at age 2.

Armstrong met his wife Janet when he returned from Korea to Purdue. They had one son and a daughter, who Karen suffered from a brain tumor. Radiation therapy improved her condition for a short period, but doctor’s said she was too small to handle chemotherapy. She died in 1962.

Like many events in Armstrong’s life, the death of his daughter was not highly discussed, but he was devastated and in many ways, never recovered accoding to Hansen.

“Neil felt personally responsible,” Hansen said. “He talked to as many medical people and scoured journals as much as he could think he could help. She died on he day of their wedding anniverary. For that reason, Neil and Janet never celebrated it afterward.”

Following family tragedy, Armstrong charges into job

Armstrong returned to test piloting as fast as he could after his daughter’s death, burying himself in work. After being accepted into the astronaut program, he worked 14 hours days for six days awake, according to interviews provided by Hansen for The Armstrong Tapes documentary.

Armstrong’s cool demeanor led him to be NASA’s choice to be first man on the moon

Armstrong’s incident in Korea – when he piloted his F9F Panther back to friendly territory with six-feet of wing missing, and parachuting into a Marine camp left a major impression on his commanders.

Armstrong showed his coolness under pressure when a near disaster occurred during the Gemini 8 mission.

The mission featured a dock with an in-orbit craft. During the doc, Armstrong and fellow astronaut David Scott went into a spin. Their spacecraft was spinning one revolution per minute and the two were on the verge of blacking out when Armstrong hit the ship’s thrusters, Gemini 8 quit spinning, but had to immediately return to earth, scratching the rest of their mission.

Later it was discovered one of the thrusters had a short, which caused the craft to start spinning.

Armstrong’s legend as cool-headed grew after an accident where training vehicle built to simulate the moon landing module expolded, with Armstrong parachuting out just seconds beforehand.

Armstrong was working in his office when someone told one of his fellow astronauts what happened that day. Beside himself that Armstrong stayed at work, he asked Armstrong if the incident happened, and the stoic Ohioan said yes, but he had some stuff to do in the office instead.

Life after Apollo 11

Armstrong became a national and worldwide figure after the Apollo 11 mission. His crewmates Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins considered the world tour they went on afterward to be harder than the actual moon mission.

With his position as first man to step on the moon, Armstrong would no longer be considered for flights, so he was given a position in NASA working on aeronautics, but quickly turned into a PR position as NASA constantly used him for autograph signings and had him out in public. He left NASA shortly after and took a teaching position at the Univerity of Cincinnati, teaching aeronautics and moved into a farmhouse in Lebanon.

Farming runs in the family

While his father Steve worked as a state auditor, the rest of his family worked in West Central Ohio in farming. When Armstrong moved back to Ohio, he bought a farm and worked it regularly.

While jumping out of a trailer, he caught his ring finger and tore it off his hand. He had to be flown to Louisville to have it re-attached.

Armstrongs divorce after 38 years

In 1994, Armstrong came home from work to find a note from his wife that she had left him and was getting a divorce.

Janet Armstrong had dealt with the emotional turmoil of not only being the wife of a pilot and an American astronaut, but one of the most famous people on earth. Though they had another child after the death of their daughter Karen, the emotional scars from their daughter’s death lingered.

Armstrong married his second wife Carol the same year. They remaine married until his death in 2012.

Mark and Eric Armstrong – coming to the rescue

Armstrong made a trip to the museum to greet Zwez with more memorabilia he had collected. While there, Zwez said offhand the movie theater which showed a half-hour documentary on Armstrong and the space program, wasn’t working well since they converted to Laserdisc in the late 80s.

Armstrong contemplated for a moment, and said he would talk to his sons Mark and Eric and have him call Zwez.

A short time later, the two Armstrong brothers had created one of the first digital media players and a custom program for the Armstrong museum movie theater. Zwez was able to use a Macintosh computer to program the player to play and and end at the exam same frame, and to turn the theater lights on and off at specific time frames.

The two brothers were already working on software at the time as a career. Later they played a major hand in the production of “First Man,” the movie based on Hansen’s book starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong.

The Armstrong brothers have been major contributors to the museum. The two donated two statues of their father to the museum, both are placed outside.

Mark and Wendy Armstrong pledged money for the Neil Armstrong STEM Room at the museum, dedicated to help local students who have interest in STEM classes and job fields. They were at the museum on Sunday, July 14 for its dedication.

Stories and more stories

Stories of random Neil Armstrong sightings were a regular occurrence before he died in 2012.

During a Decemer afternoon, Armstrong delivered more items he had been given as awards to the museum. He talked to Zwez, who then gave him a tour of the museum. The two chatted about the Gemini program among other things.

As they walked, an older couple followed, including a man with a cane. Zwez saw them, but figured they were probably watching Armstrong and recognized him.

After the tour, Armstrong and Zwez walked into Zwez’s office where they sat down and talked.

Soon, the man with the cane appeared, knocking on the door. Zwez asked if he needed help, and the man asked Zwez’s visitor if he was Neil Armstrong. Armstrong, always proper, stood up and shook his hand and said, “Yes, I’m Neil Armstrong.”

Zwez said before the man could leave his audience, he was yelling loudly to his wife, “I was right, that is Neil Armsrong! You said it wasn’t!” Leaving the museum director and the space ace a bit confused. Zwez believes that may have been the first time the man had won an argument with his wife.