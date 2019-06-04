Neighbors staying positive in Old North Dayton neighborhood

OLD NORTH DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - In a neighborhood off Old Troy Pike, dozens of people are still without power. Despite the hardship and heavy damage, many are grateful for any support. Aleta Nagy is a disabled Air Force veteran who is one of the few people able to remain in the apartment complex. She says there's a lot this neighborhood needs right now, but also a lot to be grateful for.

"I pray for the people of Dayton. I pray for my daughter, she just had surgery to clear her heart. My son told me she was ok and that's the best news I ever got."

Despite losing so much, Aleta Nagy is trying to keep perspective one week after the tornadoes heavily damaged her neighborhood. "The Red Cross came by and drop some stuff, the Church of Christ came by, some of the churches have come by to talk."

Essential supplies are still being passed out daily, but ice and batteries are still needed. Loreta Miller once lived in the neighborhood. She says, "I came down here today to just check on the few people that I knew to make sure they were all right."

Her friends are doing ok, but a fence her late brother built was destroyed. When she saw it she says: "I just started crying, I just started crying."

No one was injured in this area, but several units are uninhabitable, and power crews are still working to restore service.

One block away, Mitch and Tracy Jones are living out of coolers while waiting for the power to return. They say the community response has been overwhelming. People have been "Bringing food and waters. Helping everybody out, it's just been fantastic."

Volunteers have visited their street all day every day. At one point the Joneses had to turn down supplies. "Waters, pops, food, they even bring fast food to you. Home cooked meals."

