Neighbors share reaction after mail carrier shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several neighbors say they’re shocked after a man in their community is charged for shooting a mail carrier.

Christopher Gibson, 47, was arraigned Monday on charges of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm following the shooting on Arlene Avenue late Friday afternoon.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified told 2 NEWS he saw the alleged shooter arguing with the mail carrier moments before the shooting.

Another woman who knows the suspect said she never expected anything like this to happen.

“I pulled up as the officers was asking him to come out with their hands up,” said Yvonne Bennett, who lives nearby.

Bennett said she was stunned to learn a mail carrier was shot down the street from her home.

According to an affidavit, Gibson fired from the street, and the mail carrier was shot once. The document also says Gibson’s wife heard the shots and found her husband holding a small handgun.

According to authorities, Christopher Gibson fled the scene but eventually turned himself in.

“I couldn’t believe he shot anybody,” Bennett said. “I couldn’t believe that.”

The judge set Gibson’s bond at $250,000.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured the incident on video, and the homeowner told 2 NEWS that the footage has been turned over to law enforcement.

Bennett and other neighbors said they wish the mail carrier a speedy recovery.

“I just don’t want my neighborhood to be tagged as a bad neighborhood,” Bennett said. “‘Cause it’s not.”

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the mail carrier’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the shooting is considered an isolated incident.

Gibson is due back in court January 14.

