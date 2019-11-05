Neighbors shaken after officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Ruskin Road neighborhood where a detective was shot Monday night are still shaken up by the incident.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says she was familiar with the people living in the home. Her own adult children, she says, were also friendly with the occupants.

“There’s a young boy that lives there, I talk to him. I say, ‘Hi’ to Mom and Dad,” she said.

She says she never would have thought the DEA was investigating anyone in the home.

“I never would have thought that was going on.”

According to others in the area, everyone is pretty good at keeping an eye on anything going on.

“I’m a nosey neighbor. A car door slams, I’m out the door. My kids say, ‘Mom, stay out the door.’ I’ve got to see what’s going on.”

She said she was taking a nap after a long visit from her grandchild when commotion outside woke her up.

“There were lights are outside. I look out the door and police are everywhere like somebody shot the president,” she said. “The police said ‘Lady, you go in the house and go to the far side’. So I did what he said.”

Tuesday morning the home’s front door was open and miscellaneous items were piled outside the garage.

Neighbors are still stunned by what took place Monday night, but in all, are hoping for the best.

