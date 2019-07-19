Neighbors saddened by officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several neighbors say they are shocked and saddened after a man was shot by Dayton police Thursday.

According to authorities, the man was holding a gun and running from police near Kosmo Drive and Williams Street as officers were conducting a gun violence reduction blitz.

Several people who live in the area told 2 NEWS they had never seen anything like this before.

“It just kind of had everybody on a frenzy,” said Leah Smith. “People live over there – children, it’s summertime, people are outside.”

According to Chief Richard Biehl of the Dayton Police Department, officers were conducting a gun violence reduction operation Thursday when they tried to stop a vehicle with license and equipment violations.

After that car fled from officers, it was monitored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol from the air, Chief Biehl said. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled into the Georgetown Village apartment complex, tried to get away in another car and then ran off.

“The occupant of the suspect vehicle initially and that fled with a firearm in hand is known to Dayton police officers,” Chief Biehl said. “He’s a person of interest in multiple offenses of serious violence in our community.”

The man was holding a gun, Chief Biehl said, and when officers ran after him, police fired at least one shot, which hit the suspect’s torso.

“Also recovered was a handgun with an extended magazine,” Biehl said. “Also drugs, scales, money and cell phones were recovered at this scene.”

According to Dayton police, the three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is police department protocol.

It’s not yet clear if the suspect fired any shots, Biehl said.

Neighbors who spoke with 2 NEWS the area is typically quiet, but some people said they believe the incident is concerning.

“You hate to see young people getting killed or any kind of violence or crimes where there’s being taped off and people are in critical condition, so I hate that this is happening once again,” said Antonette Bagley, who lives nearby.

The man’s identity has not been released. As of late Thursday afternoon, he remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

2 NEWS is waiting on video from the Dayton Police Department of the incident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.