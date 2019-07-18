Neighbors react to shooting death of 19-year-old in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg neighborhood is mourning instead of enjoying summer together, after 19 year old Calob Brooks was shot and found dead on the front lawn of a North Riverview Avenue home.

Miamisburg police questioned two residents of the home leading a 16-year-old to be arrested for tampering with evidence charges. A search warrant was also conducted.

Police chief John Sedlak says Brooks did not live in the home on Riverview Avenue; however, neighbors say several other boys did.

“They’re good boys, they mow grass around here and they’re good kids. They don’t cause no trouble, this is really shocking actually,” said Suzette Roberts whose family lives in the neighborhood.

“It’s close-knit down here. I mean, a dead end road, everybody grew up with each other down here,” said Roberts of the quiet neighborhood where the shocking tragedy happened.

Police chief Sedlak says they have a weapon that they believe was used in the shooting but they do not know who it belongs to or who discharged it.

“We’ll be doing a complete search for anything of interest or evidentiary value pursuant to a search warrant. Just your basifc investigation,” said Chief Sedlak.

Roberts saying she’s concerned how the tragedy will affect the boys left behind.

“I do think the boys will recover…They’re probably worrying about their brother…because if it’s truly an accident I would hate to see him go to prison,” said Roberts.

Roberts says the boys and the family will have the support of the community in the tough days to come.

“If they need anything the know they can ask any of the neighbors and they’ll help them,” said Roberts.