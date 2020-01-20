Neighbors react to body found inside Kettering dumpster

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested for murder after a body was found in a dumpster in Kettering over the weekend.

It happened behind an apartment building in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue and neighbors said they are shocked and terrified by the news.

Kettering Police said a 37-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork.

On Saturday, Woodfork’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in a dumpster behind the apartment building right next door to where she lived on Aberdeen Avenue.

“I cried, I was terrified, I called my mom,” said Amber Johnson who lives just a few doors down on Aberdeen Ave.

Johnson said she has lived there since September of 2017 and normally she doesn’t even see police patrolling the area very much because it’s quiet, aside from vehicles driving too fast.

“I’m just not used to this kind of thing, I lived in Los Angeles for 30 years and nothing like that ever happened to me and it was so terrifying,” said Johnson.

She said she doesn’t know Woodfork or the suspect, but that even with a suspect behind bars, she’s still unnerved.

“It makes me feel better but who could do that to another human being,” asked Johnson. “It doesn’t make any sense to me and it literally scared me half to death. I didn’t know if any body broke in, or what to expect anymore around here.”

This is Kettering’s first homicide of 2020, the last happened in September of 2019 and before that, Kettering Police had not investigated a homicide since 2015.

“It’s pretty shocking, obviously a violent crime can happen anywhere and unfortunately, it’s happened here early on in the year,” said Kettering Police Officer Joe Ferrell.

A cause of death had not been determined yet and Ferrell said charges would be brought in front of prosecutors later this week.

