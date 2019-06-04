Neighbors pitch in to clean storm debris in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighbors are helping neighbors in Butler Township as hundreds of families work to recover from the tornado outbreak.

One week later, piles of debris can still be found in the area.

Resident David Rubins has helped collect much of it in his neighborhood.

"We got our yard cleaned up the first day and then a lot of neighbors have pitched in and helped each other," he says.

He's in-between jobs and decided to spend his vacation time lending a hand despite some damage on his own home.

"I bought a chainsaw, my first chainsaw, so I'm halfway to being a professional," he says.

Township crews are also hard at work picking up trash and yard waste. Storm debris pick-up started Monday and crews made trips in and out of the neighborhood all day.

"The commitment from the community has been, I think, what's been the most emotional part of this ordeal," said resident Kristen Vance.

When crews have finished their work, neighbors hope they can continue their work of building a stronger community.

"The trick is, after this is all over, is kind of keeping that going and staying in touch with the people close to you," Rubins said.

For township residents still cleaning up, you are asked to separate your waste, place your regular trash on one side of the driveway with your debris and yard trash in their own piles on the other side.

