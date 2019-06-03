Neighbors in Northridge armed, ready to defend against looters

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) - Neighbors in the Northridge area say their homes have been broken into in the wake of the tornadoes. Now, some of them say they're armed and ready to defend themselves and their property. The Adkins family has slept on their porch every night for the past week, with their shotgun within reach. They say looters have been through their property day and night, and they're going to protect themselves.

Nicole Adkins is protecting her home. She says, "Everybody on the street is staying with loaded guns to try to protect."

In the neighborhood northeast of Dixie and Wagner-Ford, people have had enough. Tim Bowen says, "Everyone here on the street is armed and ready to do so also."

They say looters have walked through their homes since the tornado hit, stolen their belongings, even threatening them at gunpoint. Nicole Adkins says, "When they see your gun, then they leave. But now some of them are carrying guns. James already had a gun pulled on him."

WATCH Sheriff Rob Streck talks about what his team is doing to keep people safe from looters, and addresses those who are prepared to use deadly force:

Sheriff Rob Streck addresses looting concerns

Nicole and James Adkins say they're stuck. They can't move anything until their insurance company assesses their property. Until then they're forced to protect what's left. Nicole says, "We're living here in the front porch. Somebody has to be in my home at all times, loaded with a shotgun."

They say they're not the only ones. "This house, the blue house, were renters. They've already have their stuff stolen out of the house. They went through, not last night but the night before they told us. And stuff is already gone."

Off camera those homeowners confirmed they'd been broken into. One street over, Tim Bowen issued a warning. His sign says, "Thieves will be shot." Tim says, "The first two nights were the worst, that's when the sign went up. Once the sign and then we haven't had too much of an issue here."

Tim says he doesn't have renter's insurance, so whatever he has left will not be replaced if it's stolen. "I stay in the house. I stay in the front of the house and my girlfriend stays in the back of the house. We cover the whole area. We take turns walking the property at night and making sure our generators aren't stolen."

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.