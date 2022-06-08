DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The storm on Wednesday left a wide trail of damage as it moved east across the Miami Valley.

Darke County felt the effects with a reported tornado leaving a trail of destruction near Arcanum.

Driving through the area, resident Lorena Betzner captured two tornado funnels forming on camera as she watched the destruction from miles away.

“It was far enough away,” Betzner said. “But once I saw the debris on the bottom of it, it was surreal.”

On the 600 block of Schnorf-Jones Road in Arcanum, heavy damage ripped apart many structures, spreading debris throughtout the area.

Neighbors watched the funnel pass by, knowing another family was in danger.

“It was terrifying,” Shelly Wolf and Dan Peters said. “We’ve had a lot of activity for the last several years and I thought ‘Oh no, not another one.'”

For several hours, neighbors helped clean up the property and surrounding area, all because a friend was in need.

“The reason we came out is that we’re neighbors,” Wolf and Peters said. “We’re a farming community, we’re all farmers, so when a farmer is in need, we come and help each other. That’s the reason we’re here, he’s a neighbor, fellow farmer, and in out community, if one person is hurt or down, we all come to help.

