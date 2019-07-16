Neighbors fed up after another vacant house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials say the cause of a Dayton house fire is suspicious, but neighbors are frustrated because they say fires keep happening in their area.

“It’s gotta stop,” says Dayton resident Ken Wilt.

He lives about a block away from where the most recent fire broke out. In the eight years he’s lived in the neighborhood, he says it’s a common occurrence.

It’s just ridiculous. I mean, you got so many homeless people here and your drug addicts and all this other stuff,” says Wilt.

Just before 12 a.m. Tuesday, crews rushed to Maryland Avenue on reports of a fire that started in the back two rooms of a vacant home. Once they arrived, they worked quickly to put the flames and smoke out.

“There’s no electric, no gas, no water to the house,” states Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley. “Currently it is being ruled suspicious.”

Just across the street, Ken says another house burned more than a year ago.

Dayton fire officials say for the first half of 2019, they’ve battled 21 vacant house fires, 13 of them ruled arson.

While Ken says the fires have been nothing but a nuisance, he wants to see something done about them.

“We got to do something about it. I mean, You know this is a nice neighborhood,” says Ken.

Fire officials have not given any damage estimates on the most recent fire on Maryland Avenue. The cause remains under investigation.

