Neighborhood supports local restaurant preparing to reopen May 15

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Washington Township neighborhood came together to support one Dayton restaurant which began offering takeout and delivery Thursday.

Neighbors on Olde Georgetown Way ordered dozens of meals from Dublin Pub.

Along with those meals, they received a special surprise: a bagpiper and fiddler to play to the neighborhood.

“To see the bagpipes and violin and everything going, it kind of reminded me of the St. Patrick’s day we missed out on,” neighbor Andrew Gaydosh said.

“I think there are six or seven households and a huge level of support and we couldn’t be more ecstatic,” one of the pub’s owners Steve Tieber said.

The restaurant’s return with carryout fell on a day with some big news from the state: restaurants can begin reopening on May 15 with outdoor dining and May 21 for indoor dining.

Tieber said his business has taken a hit since closing, and they’re ready to open.

They’ll be rearranging tables, adjusting staff schedules, and doing lots of cleaning to meet the state’s guidelines.

“We’re not going to hit that level of business that we were doing before, until we can have full capacity, but this is way better than being shut down,” Tieber said.

Tieber said Dublin pub will reopen on the dates the state allows.

As deliveries continue, they’ll continue bringing bagpipes or a fiddler with each delivery.