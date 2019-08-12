Neighbor reacts to shooter’s friend living next door

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, the United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio announced charges against Ethan Kollie, a friend of Oregon District shooter Connor Betts.

Kollie was approached by authorities for his connection to Connor Betts. During interviews, Kollie admitted to purchasing body armor and firearm accessories for Betts.

Agents first spoke with Kollie on August 4 and followed up again on August 8 at his Kettering apartment.

During the interviews, police discovered drugs and other paraphernalia inside of the home.

Officials said although the charges came from their investigation into Connor Betts, Kollie is not believed to have knowingly participated in assisting Betts with the Oregon District shootings.

Susan Wade lives next door to the Kettering apartment complex where police conducted their interviews with Kollie.

Wade said that she has lived in the area for five years and has not had any issues with her neighbors in the past.

“[It is] very peaceful, very quiet,” Wade said. “It’s been great. It’s why I’ve stayed here.”

Parking for the apartment is located in the back of the building, which is why Wade said she is often unaware of who is coming and going from the building next door. She said she had no knowledge of seeing Connor Betts coming to the apartment.

“I’ve seen his picture but I probably wouldn’t have noticed [him coming] anyway,” Wade said.

“It’s frightening, it really is,” Wade said. “There was a time in my life when I spent a lot of time in the Oregon District. It was always very safe. I never was frightened of being down there with a couple of friends.”

According to Wade, the recent tragedy hitting so close to home has made her more aware of her surroundings.

“I might look out my kitchen window a little more,” Wade said.

