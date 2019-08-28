Negotiations continue between Montgomery County, Children Services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It seems as though pay dispute negotiations between Montgomery County and a union representing Children Services workers may be moving forward in a positive way, according to a statement released Wednesday by both sides.

PGO and Montgomery County released a joint statement regarding the status of their mediation efforts, saying:

“The parties have reached a conceptual framework for a tentative agreement subject to ratification on both sides. The attorneys are drafting language, which will be provided to the parties for ratification.” Joint statement from PGO, Montgomery County

Children Services caseworkers started striking on July 19, but after just a few hours, a judge ordered them to stop picketing because potential damage to children and families would be too great.

The judge will meet with both sides again on September 6 to check on the progress of their negotiations.

