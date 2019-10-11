Needmore Road Kroger to close November 14

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another Miami Valley grocery store will soon close its doors for good. Kroger says the Needmore Road location will shut down November 14th. There was some surprise and disappointment at Kroger as shoppers learned another grocery store is closing. Their options are now a more difficult commute, or a more expensive store.

Kim Wetzel lives in Northridge and says, “I’m shocked! This is my go-to store. This is where I always go, it’s the closest store unless you want to fight the crowds at Walmart.”

Many Northridge community members will soon be forced to look elsewhere for essentials once the Kroger closes.

Lucien Cote, also from Northridge, says, “For a lot of folks around here it’s an easy commute, right in the community. If you don’t have a vehicle or transportation, they’re going to have to go out of their way now.”

Wetzel lives a few blocks away and says many shoppers rely on this store because it’s so accessible by bus. “The next closest Kroger I believe is in Huber Heights.”

Lucien Cote points to the affordability. “I get a better deal most of the time, and it’s close by. And it’s pretty decent over here as far as customer service.”

A Kroger spokesperson says 108 associates are employed at the store, but they wouldn’t elaborate if those jobs would be redistributed to other stores or if the employees will be let go.

This Kroger is the third Miami Valley store to close in less than a month, after the Trotwood Foodtown closed in mid-September and the Tipp City Foodtown closed a few weeks later. Kim says the recent pattern is clear. “We have a grocery store shortage right now. I think this is just going to make it worse.”

A corporate representative from Kroger says they’ll be reopening their Siebenthaler Avenue location on November 15th. That store is 4 miles from the Needmore location.

