Need weekend plans? Kings Island reopens Saturday

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island will open its gates to the public for the first time this season Saturday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m.

Orion, the theme parks latest roller coaster, will debut in its first full operating season. It’s one of seven giga coasters in the world. The coaster will plummet riders down a 300-feet drop reaching speeds of up to 91 mph.

Kings Island is also accepting reservations at its new Camp Cedar, a luxury outdoor resort, which opens in June.

Camp Cedar will feature 73 cottages as well as 164 full-service recreational vehicle spaces on the 50 acres of land that is less than a mile away from Kings Island’s front gates. Outdoor entertainment will include adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and dining. Additional facilities, like laundry facility, bathhouses and more will be spread throughout.

The Grand Lodge will feature indoor and outdoor dining, a bar, shopping, an exercise facility and more. There will a family and adults-only pool, that has poolside service and cabana facilities.

Fireworks will also be returning to the park every night it is open until 10:00 p.m. or later. 

