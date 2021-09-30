DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for plans for the weekend, 2 NEWS has got you covered.

We compiled a list below of activities to do and places you can go once your weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 1.

Zen Lounge grand opening

Downtown Dayton’s newest restaurant, Zen Lounge and Sushi Bar, is having its grand opening weekend Friday, Oct. 1.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership said the location offers a full-service bar and a variety of fresh sushi options. The restaurant is on 121 N. Ludlow Street, open on Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Dayton bike yard opening/Neighborhood picnic

A new bike playground in Dayton is having its grand opening Saturday, October 2. The event will be at Welcome Park and starts at noon. There will be bike-related activities including helmet fittings, a bike station, giveaways and bike parade.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Carillion Neighborhood Picnic, which will include face painting, a drill team performance, DJ, food trucks and more.

Centerville Fall Festival

Centerville is having its annual fall festival at Stubbs Park on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city said you can look forward to the following activities at the event:

Free pumpkin decorating for kids

Petting zoo

Interactive inflatables

Food trucks

Make your own s’mores

Face painting

Beer from Loose Ends Brewing

Musical performances from Tony Hale and Blackwater, The Milos and Forte Acapella

