DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is offering pop-up dog license sales as the deadline to purchase one gets closer.

The deadline to buy 2022 dog licenses is Jan. 31 and Montgomery County said prices will double after that. Licenses cost $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs. If you still haven’t bought one, the Animal Resource Center is holding several pop-up sales to make getting one easier.

Here are upcoming pop-up dog license sales:

Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at Dogtown in Huber Heights (6121 Brandt Pk.)

Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at Miamisburg Civic Center (10 N. First St.)

Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 76 in Brookville

Thursday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at West Carrollton Civic Center

Monday, Jan. 31 from 2-6 p.m. at Trotwood Government Center (3035 Olive Rd.)

You can also buy dog licenses at the Animal Resource Center, the Montgomery County Administration or at several outposts. Additionally, pet owners can order licenses online. To order a dog license or to find sales outpost, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs.