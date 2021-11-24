DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Need some holiday magic for your family this season? The United States Postal Service may be able to help provide it. USPS has launched Operation Santa to help families in need get Christmas gifts for their children.

To receive some of this holiday magic, kids must first write a letter to Santa’s special address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

When addressing the envelope, families should also help their little ones fill out the return address and include a first class postage stamp.

From there, personal information is redacted from the letters and envelops, including last names, addresses, location and contact information. The letters are then posted online for generous people to adopt, purchasing gifts to fill the wishes Santa cannot.

Santa’s helpers at the post office said to get the right gifts, it’s important to include the following details:

Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had. Be honest. He knows!

Requests for clothes and shoes should include preferred size, style and color. For toys, games and books, include names and titles

Return address information with a full name, street address, apartment/unit number (if applicable), city, state and ZIP code

Those who adopt wishes won’t know the address of the families they are helping at any point in the process. To ship the gifts ahead of Christmas, adopters must take the QR code emailed to them to their local post office, where employees will send the packages to the correct family.

Families can begin adopting letters on November 29.

To learn more about writing or adopting a letter, click here.