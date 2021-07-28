Need school supplies? This Urbana church will distribute them in August

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – If your child is in need of school supplies, you can attend the 29th annual School Supplies for Kids program in August.

According to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen, over 730 Champaign County area children were helped last year thanks to the participation of the entire community, including businesses, individuals, organizations and churches.

The distribution will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, this year’s distribution will be drive-through only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Updated information will be available on Messiah Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Financial donations can be mailed to the church with a memo of “School Supplies.”

If you have questions, you can call the church secretary at (937) 653-4110 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.