MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is available now through May 2022.

The Miami County Community Action Council said HEAP provides income-eligible households with a one-time benefit applied directly to their heat source utility account. There is no appointment needed to apply for this program.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, there is also a HEAP Winter Crisis Program that began on Nov. 1, 2021, and will end on March 21. This program is available to income-eligible households whose heat source utility service is pending disconnection or has been disconnected, needs established or transferred service, has 25% or less of bulk fuel supply remaining or has had a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months. Our partners said an in-person or phone appointment is necessary to apply for this program.

According to Miami Valley Today, in order to qualify for these programs, the gross household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. The annual income for a family of four must be at or below $46,375. Documentation is required to apply. Documents include utility bills, proof of income for the last 30 days (or 12 months if needed) for each household member, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members, social security numbers for all household members and proof of disability if applicable.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to apply, call Miami County CAC at (937) 335-7921 and ask for Intake. Information can also be found here. Applications are available on their website to print, or you start an application online.

Miami Valley Today contributed to this story.