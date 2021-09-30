DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting a mass drive-thru food distribution in Dayton on Thursday

The distribution will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on Thursday, September 30 for Miami Valley residents in need of food assistance, according to a release.

The Foodbank asks that you do not arrive before noon. When you arrive, you will go through the Drive-In entrance where you will receive chicken, grains, fresh produce, fruit and other food products.

Free, optional COVID-19 vaccination and HIV testing will be available. Moms2B will also be at the event providing free and optional pregnancy resources.

“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”