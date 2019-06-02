Need for blood continues across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The need for blood continues in the Miami Valley and Friday, the Community Blood Center held a blood drive to help with challenges from the tornado outbreak.

Type O positive is the most common blood type and is needed by the most patients. Platelet and plasma donors are also in high demand.

“We’ve had about 680 donors here at the Dayton Community Blood Center in three days. Appointments full every day. It was a surge of support, and we expect a surge of support today. We’re calling this Recovery Blood Drive and we’re expecting another full schedule today,” said Mark Pomplio of the Community Blood Center.

Find out how you can donate blood by clicking here.

