Need food? Two food giveaways will be held in the Miami Valley Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of food, you’re in luck. The USDA Farmers to Families program is collaborating with churches to host giveaways on Saturday, May 29.

A drive-thru food giveaway will be held at the Transformed Life Church parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m.

The church said the event will be held until supplies are gone. IDs are not required. The church is located on 421 Wood St.

Another giveaway will be held at noon in Bethesda Temple’s parking lot on 3701 Salem Ave. No IDs are required.