DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re in need of food, you can visit one of the distributions the Foodbank is hosting Tuesday.

The Foodbank said it will be at the United Methodist Church on East Washington Street in Jamestown from 10 a.m. to noon. The organization will also host a drive-thru distribution at their location on Armor Place from noon to 3 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and to bring a photo ID, if available. The Foodbank recommends you bring a bag or cart to carry heavy items.