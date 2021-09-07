Need food? Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank and CareSource are collaborating to hosting a mass food distribution Thursday, September 9.

Green county residents who need food assistance can go to the Nutter Center between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to fill their bags with fresh produce, protein, grains and other products, The Foodbank, Inc. said.

In addition to passing out food, The Foodbank, Inc. said that Premier and Equitas Health will also be offering optional COVID-19 vaccines and HIV testing for those who want them.

According to a release, guests should pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway/ North Fairfield Road where police officers will direct traffic to lot 8, where the groceries will be distributed.

Guests should not arrive before nine a.m., due to for food preparation and safety purposes.

Questions about the mass food distribution in Greene County can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line, 937-461-0265.