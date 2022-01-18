MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding enough to provide for you or your family can be difficult, but the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance has put together a list of resources for families in need this winter.

General Assistance:

United Way Hotline: 211

Tri-County 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-351-7374

Holiday Resources:

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support

Grocery cards and holiday baskets distributed at Thanksgiving and Christmas

937-570-6460

Food Pantries:

First Place Food Pantry

1100 Wayne St. Suite 140, Troy

Open Monday 1-3 pm, 5-6:30pm, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 pm



1100 Wayne St. Suite 140, Troy Open Monday 1-3 pm, 5-6:30pm, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 pm Needy Basket

330 S. 5th St., Tipp City

Open Monday and Wednesday 10 am-12 pm, Thursday 3:30-5:30 pm

937-667-1977

Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance



330 S. 5th St., Tipp City Open Monday and Wednesday 10 am-12 pm, Thursday 3:30-5:30 pm 937-667-1977 Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance Bethany Center

339 South St., Piqua

Open Wednesday and Thursday 1-3 pm

937-615-9762

Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance



339 South St., Piqua Open Wednesday and Thursday 1-3 pm 937-615-9762 Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance Troy View Church of God

1770 N. County Rd. 25 A. Troy

Open last Tuesday of the month 5:30-6:30 pm

937-335-2914

Please call the church for assistance through the month



1770 N. County Rd. 25 A. Troy Open last Tuesday of the month 5:30-6:30 pm 937-335-2914 Please call the church for assistance through the month New Path Outreach Tipp City

7695 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City

Open Monday 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 2-3:30 pm

937-669-1213

Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance



7695 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City Open Monday 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 2-3:30 pm 937-669-1213 Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance New Path Outreach Piqua

1876 Commerce Dr., Piqua

Open Tuesday and Wednesday 2 – 3:30 pm

937-416-2080

Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance



1876 Commerce Dr., Piqua Open Tuesday and Wednesday 2 – 3:30 pm 937-416-2080 Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance Covington Outreach

101 N. Wall St., Covington

Op enFriday 10 am – 12 pm , 2:30 – 4:30 pm

937-473-2415

Call for an appointment



101 N. Wall St., Covington Op enFriday 10 am – 12 pm , 2:30 – 4:30 pm 937-473-2415 Call for an appointment Fletcher United Methodist Church

205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher

Open first and third Tuesdays, rotating hours from 3 pm to 5 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm

937-368-2470



205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher Open first and third Tuesdays, rotating hours from 3 pm to 5 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm 937-368-2470 Bethel Hope

6805 E. US Route 40, Bethel Twp

Thursday 10 am to 4 pm

937-845-1711

Call for an appointment



6805 E. US Route 40, Bethel Twp Thursday 10 am to 4 pm 937-845-1711 Call for an appointment Greene Street United Methodist Food Pantry

325 W. Ash St., Piqua

Open Monday and Wednesday 10 -11 am

937-773-5313 Ext. 10

Free Caryout Meals:

The Breakfast Club at First Presbyterian Church

20 S. Walnut St., Troy

Monday through Friday 9:15 am – 9:45 am



20 S. Walnut St., Troy Monday through Friday 9:15 am – 9:45 am Richards Chapel

931 McKaig Avenue, Troy

Monday through Thursday 12 pm – 1 pm



931 McKaig Avenue, Troy Monday through Thursday 12 pm – 1 pm St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen

16 W. Franklin St., Troy

Sunday 8:30 am – 10 am



16 W. Franklin St., Troy Sunday 8:30 am – 10 am Bethany Center

339 South St., Piqua

Tuesday through Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm



339 South St., Piqua Tuesday through Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Westminster Presbyterian Church

325 W. Ash St., Piqua

Third Saturday of each month – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

937-773-0564



325 W. Ash St., Piqua Third Saturday of each month – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm 937-773-0564 Piqua Christian Church

3969 W. St. Rt. 185, Piqua

Wednesday 6-7pm (Feb 3-April)



3969 W. St. Rt. 185, Piqua Wednesday 6-7pm (Feb 3-April) Clubhouse Piqua

525 Boal Avenue, Piqua

Wednesday 5-5:30 pm



525 Boal Avenue, Piqua Wednesday 5-5:30 pm Clubhouse Troy East

336 Ellis St., Troy

Thursday 4-5:30 pm



336 Ellis St., Troy Thursday 4-5:30 pm Clubhouse Troy West

505 Crescent Dr. Garden Manor Apartments Building 7, Troy

Friday 3:30-4:00 pm



505 Crescent Dr. Garden Manor Apartments Building 7, Troy Friday 3:30-4:00 pm Troy Rec

11 N. Market St, Troy

Friday 1 -5 pm

937-339-1923

Families can pick up weekend bags







The Community Food Truck Blessing Boxes

Lincoln Community Center

110 Ash St, Troy



110 Ash St, Troy St Patick Soup Kitchen

25 N. Mulberry St., Troy



25 N. Mulberry St., Troy Reading For Change

105 S. Market St., Troy



105 S. Market St., Troy Needy Basket

330 S. 5th St, Troy



330 S. 5th St, Troy Family Abuse Center

530 Crecent Drive, Troy



530 Crecent Drive, Troy Stonyridge Veterinary Service

500 Stonyrifdge Ave., Troy



500 Stonyrifdge Ave., Troy Upper Room Worship Center

648 Hyatt St., Tipp City



648 Hyatt St., Tipp City Missionary Church East Central

1509 W. Main St., Troy



1509 W. Main St., Troy Troy View Church of God

1779 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy



1779 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy Miami Valley Dental Clinic

20 Troy Town Drive, Troy



20 Troy Town Drive, Troy Pleasant Hill

115 N Main St, Pleasant Hill



115 N Main St, Pleasant Hill First Baptist Church

53 S. Norwich Rd., Troy



53 S. Norwich Rd., Troy First Place Food Pantry

1100 Wayne St, Suite 1450, Troy

Other Agencies:

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support: 937-570-6460

Partners in Hope, Troy: 937-335-0448

Piqua Compassion Network, Piqua: 937-778-8856

Salvation Army, Piqua: 937-773-7563

Troy Nursing Fund, Troy: 937-623-1952

Family Abuse Shelter: 937-339-6761

Health Partners Free Clinic: 937-332-0894

Women’s Center of Sidney: 937-498-4425

Miami County Health Department: 937-573-3500

Miami County Department of Job and Family Services: 937-440-3471

Medicaid assistance: www.benefits.ohio.gov or call 1-844-640-6446

Unemployment: www.unemployment.ohio.gov