MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding enough to provide for you or your family can be difficult, but the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance has put together a list of resources for families in need this winter.
General Assistance:
- United Way Hotline: 211
- Tri-County 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-351-7374
Holiday Resources:
- Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support
Grocery cards and holiday baskets distributed at Thanksgiving and Christmas
937-570-6460
Food Pantries:
- First Place Food Pantry
1100 Wayne St. Suite 140, Troy
Open Monday 1-3 pm, 5-6:30pm, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 pm
- Needy Basket
330 S. 5th St., Tipp City
Open Monday and Wednesday 10 am-12 pm, Thursday 3:30-5:30 pm
937-667-1977
Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
- Bethany Center
339 South St., Piqua
Open Wednesday and Thursday 1-3 pm
937-615-9762
Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
- Troy View Church of God
1770 N. County Rd. 25 A. Troy
Open last Tuesday of the month 5:30-6:30 pm
937-335-2914
Please call the church for assistance through the month
- New Path Outreach Tipp City
7695 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City
Open Monday 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 2-3:30 pm
937-669-1213
Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
- New Path Outreach Piqua
1876 Commerce Dr., Piqua
Open Tuesday and Wednesday 2 – 3:30 pm
937-416-2080
Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
- Covington Outreach
101 N. Wall St., Covington
Op enFriday 10 am – 12 pm , 2:30 – 4:30 pm
937-473-2415
Call for an appointment
- Fletcher United Methodist Church
205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher
Open first and third Tuesdays, rotating hours from 3 pm to 5 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm
937-368-2470
- Bethel Hope
6805 E. US Route 40, Bethel Twp
Thursday 10 am to 4 pm
937-845-1711
Call for an appointment
- Greene Street United Methodist Food Pantry
325 W. Ash St., Piqua
Open Monday and Wednesday 10 -11 am
937-773-5313 Ext. 10
Free Caryout Meals:
- The Breakfast Club at First Presbyterian Church
20 S. Walnut St., Troy
Monday through Friday 9:15 am – 9:45 am
- Richards Chapel
931 McKaig Avenue, Troy
Monday through Thursday 12 pm – 1 pm
- St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen
16 W. Franklin St., Troy
Sunday 8:30 am – 10 am
- Bethany Center
339 South St., Piqua
Tuesday through Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
- Westminster Presbyterian Church
325 W. Ash St., Piqua
Third Saturday of each month – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
937-773-0564
- Piqua Christian Church
3969 W. St. Rt. 185, Piqua
Wednesday 6-7pm (Feb 3-April)
- Clubhouse Piqua
525 Boal Avenue, Piqua
Wednesday 5-5:30 pm
- Clubhouse Troy East
336 Ellis St., Troy
Thursday 4-5:30 pm
- Clubhouse Troy West
505 Crescent Dr. Garden Manor Apartments Building 7, Troy
Friday 3:30-4:00 pm
- Troy Rec
11 N. Market St, Troy
Friday 1 -5 pm
937-339-1923
Families can pick up weekend bags
The Community Food Truck Blessing Boxes
- Lincoln Community Center
110 Ash St, Troy
- St Patick Soup Kitchen
25 N. Mulberry St., Troy
- Reading For Change
105 S. Market St., Troy
- Needy Basket
330 S. 5th St, Troy
- Family Abuse Center
530 Crecent Drive, Troy
- Stonyridge Veterinary Service
500 Stonyrifdge Ave., Troy
- Upper Room Worship Center
648 Hyatt St., Tipp City
- Missionary Church East Central
1509 W. Main St., Troy
- Troy View Church of God
1779 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy
- Miami Valley Dental Clinic
20 Troy Town Drive, Troy
- Pleasant Hill
115 N Main St, Pleasant Hill
- First Baptist Church
53 S. Norwich Rd., Troy
- First Place Food Pantry
1100 Wayne St, Suite 1450, Troy
Other Agencies:
- Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support: 937-570-6460
- Partners in Hope, Troy: 937-335-0448
- Piqua Compassion Network, Piqua: 937-778-8856
- Salvation Army, Piqua: 937-773-7563
- Troy Nursing Fund, Troy: 937-623-1952
- Family Abuse Shelter: 937-339-6761
- Health Partners Free Clinic: 937-332-0894
- Women’s Center of Sidney: 937-498-4425
- Miami County Health Department: 937-573-3500
- Miami County Department of Job and Family Services: 937-440-3471
- Medicaid assistance: www.benefits.ohio.gov or call 1-844-640-6446
- Unemployment: www.unemployment.ohio.gov