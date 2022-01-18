MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding enough to provide for you or your family can be difficult, but the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance has put together a list of resources for families in need this winter.

General Assistance:

  • United Way Hotline: 211
  • Tri-County 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-351-7374

Holiday Resources:

  • Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support
    Grocery cards and holiday baskets distributed at Thanksgiving and Christmas
    937-570-6460

Food Pantries:

  • First Place Food Pantry
    1100 Wayne St. Suite 140, Troy
    Open Monday 1-3 pm, 5-6:30pm, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 pm
  • Needy Basket
    330 S. 5th St., Tipp City
    Open Monday and Wednesday 10 am-12 pm, Thursday 3:30-5:30 pm
    937-667-1977
    Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
  • Bethany Center
    339 South St., Piqua
    Open Wednesday and Thursday 1-3 pm
    937-615-9762
    Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
  • Troy View Church of God
    1770 N. County Rd. 25 A. Troy
    Open last Tuesday of the month 5:30-6:30 pm
    937-335-2914
    Please call the church for assistance through the month
  • New Path Outreach Tipp City
    7695 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City
    Open Monday 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 2-3:30 pm
    937-669-1213
    Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
  • New Path Outreach Piqua
    1876 Commerce Dr., Piqua
    Open Tuesday and Wednesday 2 – 3:30 pm
    937-416-2080
    Can assist with delivery for elderly, call for assistance
  • Covington Outreach
    101 N. Wall St., Covington
    Op enFriday 10 am – 12 pm , 2:30 – 4:30 pm
    937-473-2415
    Call for an appointment
  • Fletcher United Methodist Church
    205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher
    Open first and third Tuesdays, rotating hours from 3 pm to 5 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm
    937-368-2470
  • Bethel Hope
    6805 E. US Route 40, Bethel Twp
    Thursday 10 am to 4 pm
    937-845-1711
    Call for an appointment
  • Greene Street United Methodist Food Pantry
    325 W. Ash St., Piqua
    Open Monday and Wednesday 10 -11 am
    937-773-5313 Ext. 10

Free Caryout Meals:

  • The Breakfast Club at First Presbyterian Church
    20 S. Walnut St., Troy
    Monday through Friday 9:15 am – 9:45 am
  • Richards Chapel
    931 McKaig Avenue, Troy
    Monday through Thursday 12 pm – 1 pm
  • St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen
    16 W. Franklin St., Troy
    Sunday 8:30 am – 10 am
  • Bethany Center
    339 South St., Piqua
    Tuesday through Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
  • Westminster Presbyterian Church
    325 W. Ash St., Piqua
    Third Saturday of each month – 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
    937-773-0564
  • Piqua Christian Church
    3969 W. St. Rt. 185, Piqua
    Wednesday 6-7pm (Feb 3-April)
  • Clubhouse Piqua
    525 Boal Avenue, Piqua
    Wednesday 5-5:30 pm
  • Clubhouse Troy East
    336 Ellis St., Troy
    Thursday 4-5:30 pm
  • Clubhouse Troy West
    505 Crescent Dr. Garden Manor Apartments Building 7, Troy
    Friday 3:30-4:00 pm
  • Troy Rec
    11 N. Market St, Troy
    Friday 1 -5 pm
    937-339-1923
    Families can pick up weekend bags


The Community Food Truck Blessing Boxes

  • Lincoln Community Center
    110 Ash St, Troy
  • St Patick Soup Kitchen
    25 N. Mulberry St., Troy
  • Reading For Change
    105 S. Market St., Troy
  • Needy Basket
    330 S. 5th St, Troy
  • Family Abuse Center
    530 Crecent Drive, Troy
  • Stonyridge Veterinary Service
    500 Stonyrifdge Ave., Troy
  • Upper Room Worship Center
    648 Hyatt St., Tipp City
  • Missionary Church East Central
    1509 W. Main St., Troy
  • Troy View Church of God
    1779 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy
  • Miami Valley Dental Clinic
    20 Troy Town Drive, Troy
  • Pleasant Hill
    115 N Main St, Pleasant Hill
  • First Baptist Church
    53 S. Norwich Rd., Troy
  • First Place Food Pantry
    1100 Wayne St, Suite 1450, Troy

Other Agencies:

  • Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support: 937-570-6460
  • Partners in Hope, Troy: 937-335-0448
  • Piqua Compassion Network, Piqua: 937-778-8856
  • Salvation Army, Piqua:  937-773-7563
  • Troy Nursing Fund, Troy:  937-623-1952
  • Family Abuse Shelter:  937-339-6761
  • Health Partners Free Clinic:  937-332-0894
  • Women’s Center of Sidney:  937-498-4425
  • Miami County Health Department: 937-573-3500
  • Miami County Department of Job and Family Services: 937-440-3471
  • Medicaid assistance:  www.benefits.ohio.gov or call 1-844-640-6446
  • Unemployment:  www.unemployment.ohio.gov