Need a smoke detector? Clark County will be handing out free ones

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department will be distributing 100 smoke detectors to Clark County residents as part of May’s Building Safety Month.

The smoke detectors will be available inside the Community and Economic Development Department, located at the Springview Government Center, 3130 East Main Street in Springfield beginning Thursday, May 6.



The Board of Clark County Commissioners marked Building Safety Month with a proclamation at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, May 5.



“The building code, as with any other code, is intended to safeguard health, safety, property and public welfare,” said Clark County Chief Building Official Mike Asebrook. “Building codes continue to make our built-environment safer, but every year our existing housing-stock continues to age. We want to increase awareness to our residents about the importance of keeping their properties safe.”



The international theme for Building Safety Month in 2021 is “Prevent, Prepare, Protect. Building Codes Save.”

For more information about building safety, call the Clark County Community and Economic Development Office at (937) 521-2160.