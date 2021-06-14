Need a job? Piqua production plant to host hiring event Tuesday

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Evenflo will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Piqua.

The company said the open house/hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their plant on 1801 Commerce Drive. It will include a cookout and on-site interviews. Evenflo is looking to add 70 new assembler positions at their Piqua plant.

The starting pay is $16 per hour with an increase in 90 days, as well as a $1,500 sign on bonus and a $250 quarterly attendance bonus, according to a release. Also, vacation and holiday pay will be available immediately.

For more information, visit www.evenflo.com/about/careers.html.