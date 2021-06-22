Need a job? Hollywood Gaming is hosting a job fair in Dayton Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is hosting a job fair Tuesday in Dayton.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the racetrack grandstand at 777 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood Gaming said they are looking to fill as many as 50 positions.

Positions that are available include player services, cashiers, bankers, housekeeping, surveillance and security and food and beverage. Participants at the job fair are required to bring a valid ID. Resumes are welcome but not mandatory.

Hollywood Gaming said people hired during the fair are eligible to receive a $750 sign-on bonus once they have completed their first 90 days of employment.

“We’re looking for people who want to work in an exciting industry, with fast-paced days and nights; a diverse, enthusiastic team of co-workers; unlimited growth opportunities and support from one of the leaders in the industry. Whether they are working directly with patrons or behind the scenes, our team members are outgoing, energetic, and enthusiastic, and enjoy hosting others,” said Tim Kelley, general manager of Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

Applications can be filled out online ahead of time. To apply, visit www.pngaming.com/careers.