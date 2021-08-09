Need a job? Dayton employment agency will host a job fair Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a job in the Miami Valley, you can attend a job fair in Dayton Tuesday.

BarryStaff, a staffing agency operating in Dayton and Springfield, will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 230 Webster Street, according to a release. Applications will be available to complete at the event and a placement specialist will be there for participants to meet with.

The company said over 100 openings for clerical and industrial workers of all skill levels are available. You can bring a resume to the event, but it is not required.

If you cannot make it to the job fair, you can call (937) 461-9732 to set up an appointment. You can also apply online at www.barrystaff.com.