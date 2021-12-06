DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you in need of a job? You can head to open interviews at a Dayton treatment center.

Woodhaven said it will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 627 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, building D on the 6th floor.

There are openings for LPNs and RNs, CDCAs, and residential assistants. The center said the jobs include PTO, health insurance and benefits. The requirements and details for each position are as follows:

LPNs and RNs must have an active Ohio licensure. Day and night shifts are available with a $2 shift differential and weekend differential

For CDCAs, you must have an active Ohio licensure. Full-time and part-time first shifts are available and there is a weekend shift differential

Residential assistant openings include for full-time and part-time shifts, and second and third shifts. There are third shift and weekend shift differentials

If you have any questions, you can contact Leah Spence, staff coordinator, at (937) 813-1737.