DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is helping families who need food assistance this holiday season take home a hearty, nutritious meal.

The food pantry, in partnership with Hall Hunger Initiative and the Levin family, will hold a drive-thru distribution for Christmas dinner this Wednesday, December 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

Executive director of With God’s Grace, Nicole Adkins, said they are planning to feed about 2,000 families. Each will receive a whole chicken, along with side dishes including green beans, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and others, which is expected to feed a family of four to six.

Adkins said all recipients must have a valid ID. Those picking up meals for others must bring a note stating that they have permission to do so, along with a copy of the license of the person for whom they are picking up the meal.

Meal pickup begins at 1 p.m. at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Adkins said recipients should not get in line before noon. Pickup will last until 3 p.m.