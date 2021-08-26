Nearly 5,000 without power in Miami Valley as storm moves across region

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 5,000 AES Ohio customers are without power as strong winds and heavy rains move across the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said that the biggest thing to be concerned with are the strong winds accompanying this storm. He warns of potential gusts of up to 60 mph in parts of Montgomery County.

AES Ohio reports that the 4,874 people without power can expect it to be restored between 4:00 p.m. all the way to 7:30 p.m. The largest number of people affected are in the Centerville and Kettering area.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.