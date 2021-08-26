Nearly 5,000 without power in Miami Valley as storm moves across region

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11-9 power lines_1541780241031.jpg.jpg

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 5,000 AES Ohio customers are without power as strong winds and heavy rains move across the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said that the biggest thing to be concerned with are the strong winds accompanying this storm. He warns of potential gusts of up to 60 mph in parts of Montgomery County.

AES Ohio reports that the 4,874 people without power can expect it to be restored between 4:00 p.m. all the way to 7:30 p.m. The largest number of people affected are in the Centerville and Kettering area.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

CareSource, the Foodbank partner for mass distribution: Where you can find them next

Pentagon update 8/26

North Davidson High quarterback plays under Friday night lights while battling cancer

Pentagon briefing after 12 US military members killed

Army veteran trying to get his interpreter out of Afghanistan

Tampa funeral director buries two of his own friends on same day, no funerals available for two weeks

More News