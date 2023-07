DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Storms traveling through the Miami Valley could bring the potential for gusty winds, hail and even a possible tornado. Power outages are beginning to be reported across the area.

The AES Ohio Outage Map shows 4,016 AES customers are without power as of Thursday at 8:13 p.m. A majority of the initial outages began in Logan County.

To check or report an outage if you are in the dark, click here.