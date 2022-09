DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is reporting almost 2,000 power outages Thursday morning across the Miami Valley.

1,955 power outages are being reported by AES Ohio as of 5:22 a.m.

Around 1,700 of the power outages are due to a tree that fell on power lines in Moraine. Crews are currently working to clear the area, which is expected to take two hours.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.