Under 1,000 without power in Montgomery County due to crash

Miami Valley News

by: Josh Goad

Posted: / Updated:
11-9 power lines_1541780241031.jpg.jpg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A power outage that affected nearly 2,000 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County Tuesday night is slowly being rectified.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio told 2 NEWS the outage, which initially impacted 1,879 people, is crash related. Now, only 611 customers are without power in the area.

At this time, the power company is reporting that it will take roughly 30 minutes to rectify the outage and restore power to those affected.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine on vaccine incentive for state employees

Radio host now on ventilator

Dozens of Miami Valley children taking part in Saturday's 'Lemonade Day'

Mosaic of hope brings interactive art to Dayton families

The long road home, woman hospitalized for months with COVID

West Carrollton Police holding its 16th Citizen's Police Academy

More News