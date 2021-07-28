Under 1,000 without power in Montgomery County due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A power outage that affected nearly 2,000 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County Tuesday night is slowly being rectified.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio told 2 NEWS the outage, which initially impacted 1,879 people, is crash related. Now, only 611 customers are without power in the area.

At this time, the power company is reporting that it will take roughly 30 minutes to rectify the outage and restore power to those affected.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.