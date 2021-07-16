Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Montgomery County

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County Friday afternoon.

This comes as rain and thunderstorms move northeast across the Miami Valley. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Montgomery County until 3:15 p.m. and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the region until 2 p.m. Saturday.

AES Ohio is predicting power could be restore for some around 4 p.m. and others at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and some as late as 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

